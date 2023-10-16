What’s shaping Asia’s EV outlook?

Asia accounts for almost one-third of all the land area on Earth and has the largest population of any continent. It also has a disproportionate number of cities afflicted with air pollution: of the top 100 most polluted cities in the world, 93 are in Asia. At the same time, the region has sizeable reserves of nickel and lithium, key materials in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. A move to electric mobility could open up lucrative business opportunities and tackle pressing environmental concerns, but what are the chances of realising that any time soon?