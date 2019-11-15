What’s behind India’s vehicle market downturn?

India's passenger and commercial vehicle sales are down considerably from last year's levels. Megan Lampinen examines some of the factors at work

   November 15, 2019

India has long been attracting automotive brands with the lure of low vehicle ownership rates and the prospect of tremendous sales growth. And for years it didn’t disappoint. In fact, the country’s automotive industry has been one of its fastest growing sectors and a pivotal driver of the wider manufacturing industry. Last year it contributed 7% to India’s GDP and provided vast numbers of indirect jobs thanks to links with other sectors. But the time of rapid expansion appears to have halted….

