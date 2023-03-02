What does the AI Bill of Rights mean for mobility?

The voluntary guidelines are designed to protect consumers from potentially harmful developments posed by AI systems. Megan Lampinen investigates

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to revolutionise the mobility industry, but carries almost as much potential risk and concern as it does benefit. The concept of bringing human intelligence to inanimate objects has been around for millennia—the ancient Greek myth of Talos tells of a giant robot imbued with the life force of the gods. The field of AI was officially founded in the 1950s, but it has only recently begun to take off in the automotive sector with fleet management, traffic prediction, autonomous driving, speech recognition and more.

Growth has been rapid but largely ungoverned. “As automated systems develop, they offer the possibility for positive advancements—but unchecked, AI has led to unconsented surveillance, discrimination from algorithmic bias, and other foreseeable harms”—that’s the warning outlined by the authors of the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, published in October 2022 by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). The document is intended to guide the design, use and deployment of automated systems in a safe way.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here