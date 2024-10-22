VW receives UK fine, vehicle finance becomes crucial issue

On 21 October 2024, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a £5.4m (US$7.01m) fine to Volkswagen Financial Services (VFS). Stating that the company failed to treat its customers in financial difficulty “fairly” during 2017-2023, the watchdog added that more than £21.5m will be paid to 110,000 of those who may have “suffered harm” from VFS’ actions.
The company covers financing for Volkswagen Group brands like Audi, Cupra, and Skoda. According to its official press release, the FCA investigation was carried out over 13 months. In particular, it noted that cars were repossessed in instances where customers required them for work purposes, even though less drastic options were still available.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes