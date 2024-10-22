VW receives UK fine, vehicle finance becomes crucial issue

Volkswagen has been fined by the UK FCA for unfairly treating customers during the cost-of-living crisis and must compensate them. By Will Girling

On 21 October 2024, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a £5.4m (US$7.01m) fine to Volkswagen Financial Services (VFS). Stating that the company failed to treat its customers in financial difficulty “fairly” during 2017-2023, the watchdog added that more than £21.5m will be paid to 110,000 of those who may have “suffered harm” from VFS’ actions.

The company covers financing for Volkswagen Group brands like Audi, Cupra, and Skoda. According to its official press release, the FCA investigation was carried out over 13 months. In particular, it noted that cars were repossessed in instances where customers required them for work purposes, even though less drastic options were still available.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here