Trump imposes 25% tariff on all auto imports to the US

Trump has escalated his America-First trade policy with a blanket 25% import tariff on all automotive components and vehicles. By Will Girling

The latest chapter in US President Donald Trump’s 'America-First' trade policy was written on 26 March 2025, when he announced that a blanket 25% tariff will be imposed on all automotive imports from 2 April. The country imported US$474bn worth of components and vehicles—including eight million passenger cars—in 2024, according to the US Commerce Department.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/trump-imposes-25-tariff-on-all-auto-imports-to-the-us/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here