VW provides glimpse of new “cornerstone” entry-level EV

After a turbulent 2024 that finally ended in a compromise deal with unions, Volkswagen is gearing up for a more productive future.

On 5 February 2025, the automaker announced a three-step plan: catch up with the industry by focusing on cost savings and building up a targeted product portfolio; attack its competitors with nine new models by 2027, including the €25,000 (US$26,000) ID.2all and a €20,000 entry-level electric vehicle (EV); and lead by setting new mobility standards through its technology.

The first glimpse of this entry-level EV, which will become a “cornerstone” of the brand, proved to be more glare than car. The design photo consisted of a dimly illuminated front end featuring the VW badge. No specifications were provided beyond its price. However, given the European industry’s ongoing pricing issues and mounting consumer desire for more affordable EVs, this scant information might be enough to build anticipation.