VW provides glimpse of new “cornerstone” entry-level EV

VW’s new three-step plan aims to catch up with the industry, attack with competitively priced new EVs, and lead on technology. By Will Girling

After a turbulent 2024 that finally ended in a compromise deal with unions, Volkswagen is gearing up for a more productive future.

On 5 February 2025, the automaker announced a three-step plan: catch up with the industry by focusing on cost savings and building up a targeted product portfolio; attack its competitors with nine new models by 2027, including the €25,000 (US$26,000) ID.2all and a €20,000 entry-level electric vehicle (EV); and lead by setting new mobility standards through its technology.

The first glimpse of this entry-level EV, which will become a “cornerstone” of the brand, proved to be more glare than car. The design photo consisted of a dimly illuminated front end featuring the VW badge. No specifications were provided beyond its price. However, given the European industry’s ongoing pricing issues and mounting consumer desire for more affordable EVs, this scant information might be enough to build anticipation.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/vw-provides-glimpse-of-new-cornerstone-entry-level-ev/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here