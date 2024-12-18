Competition and regulations shape Europe’s car pricing issue

The latest sales estimates suggest Europe’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) market has largely either stagnated or declined in 2024. While several factors may account for this, a shift in what consumer demographics are driving growth could be the most significant. EY Mobility’s Global Mobility Consumer Index indicated that early adopters buying premium models have largely been satisfied, meaning mass-market customer needs must now be addressed.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Pro+ Enterprise
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes