Vehicle segment changes leave remaining niches to incumbents

Many players in the automotive industry have embraced SUV and crossover models, leaving sedans and other D-segment models to legacy OEMs. By Ian Henry

The key vehicle segmentation trend in recent years, aside from powertrain shifts, has been the rise and rise of SUVs and crossovers in all vehicle sizes. Traditional vehicle types, notably sedans and estates, have seen their shares reduce, with several OEMs exiting these segments. However, for those remaining in traditional segments, demand continues to exist, and competition is, ironically, reducing as the number of offerings declines. In some cases, vehicle companies are returning to segments they previously said they would leave. Just as consumers in many markets are not taking to electric vehicles (EVs) in the numbers expected or hoped for, demand for traditional vehicle types is not necessarily following automakers’ strategies either.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here