dEcoFlex: A flexible, customizable trim alternative using Cooper Standard’s custom extrusion process

Cooper Standard is revolutionizing automotive design for OEMs by merging aesthetics with functionality

Cooper Standard is revolutionizing automotive design for OEMs by merging aesthetics with functionality. Our dEcoFlex trim stands out as a decorative trim solution that provides a polished look for the finishing touches on the vehicle exterior, while offering numerous advantages over traditional metals.

One of the most compelling benefits of dEcoFlex is the remarkable 60% weight reduction compared to stainless steel alternatives. The specialized material used in this sealing innovation is designed to deliver strength, without added bulk, making it an ideal choice for modern vehicle applications. It is also engineered for flexibility, allowing it to fit and shape contours of the vehicle. This solution offers the needed amount of elasticity, while maintaining stiffness to securely latch onto the vehicle exterior under the stress of environmental conditions and during the duration of the vehicles’ entire lifespan.

The formation of dEcoFlex material involves an in-house, custom extrusion process of thermoplastic materials using advanced manufacturing techniques that meet industry standards of safety and performance. The accuracy of this process creates dependable, high-quality solutions for detailed orders with specific requirements or during mass production. Additionally, it offers sustainable practices using fully recyclable material, aligning with the automotive industry’s push towards more environmentally friendly solutions.

When customers ask for design elements that add finishing touches on the vehicle exterior, dEcoFlex is a styling option with a wide range of customizable colors, textures and patterns. The variety of options offers versatility and meets the rising trend of vehicle personalization. Automakers can choose colors to complement a vehicles’ coloring for a more minimalist approach or “mix and match” with bold colors. These options are compelling alternatives to traditional metal trims, which often do not have coloring options (and use a heavier material).

Product Features

Significant weight reduction

Excellent scratch and corrosion resistance

Custom colorizing (matte coloring options)

100% recyclable material; lightweight design

Lower carbon footprint compared to metallic solutions

dEcoFlex is well-positioned to lead the way as a next-generation trim solution. It represents significant advancement in automotive design, combining flexibility, customization and sustainability benefits to better provide end-consumers with vehicle personalization. Although this innovation could be viewed as a simpler design, the advanced manufacturing process leads to rewarding benefits and puts the creativity back in the hands of automakers and consumers.

SOURCE: Cooper Standard