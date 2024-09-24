US ups protection against ‘threats from foreign cars’

The US is doubling down on protectionism with a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) around connected cars from China and Russia. If approved, it would effectively ban the sale or import of vehicles that contain connectivity systems supplied by companies with links to “countries of concern”. The technologies covered by the NPRM include Bluetooth, cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi modules, and automated driving systems.

“The purpose of this rule is to ensure the information and communications technology and services systems in connected vehicles bypass suppliers from China and other countries of concern,” commented John Bozzella, President and Chief Executive of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing vehicle manufacturers with a presence in the US.