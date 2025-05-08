VAG Nuremberg’s hundredth electric bus is one of a total of 31 new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G

VAG Nuremberg receives 31 battery-electric eCitaro G articulated buses

VAG Verkehrs-Aktiengesellschaft Nürnberg (VAG Nuremberg) is celebrating a very special anniversary: The hundredth electric bus in the fleet of the public transport operator of Bavaria’s second-largest city is a battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G articulated bus. The hundredth bus bears the number 417 and is one of a total of 31 electric articulated buses of this model, which will be delivered to the Nuremberg mobility service provider by the end of May 2025. They are increasing the share of the 46 eCitaro solo and articulated buses already integrated in the VAG fleet in 2023 and 2024 to 77 electric buses bearing the Mercedes star. VAG Nuremberg’s electric bus fleet currently consists of almost 70 percent Mercedes-Benz eCitaro and eCitaro G buses.

As part of the anniversary celebration on 7 May 2025, the hundredth VAG electric bus was handed over by Rüdiger Kappel, Head of Public Transport Sales Germany at Daimler Buses, and André Martin, Plant Representative for Public Transport Sales Germany at Daimler Buses, to Tim Dahlmann-Resing, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Marketing, and spokesperson of the Board of Management of VAG Nuremberg, at the VAG premises in Nuremberg’s Jaeckelstraße.

Battery-electric and quiet through the districts of Nuremberg

In addition to the positive effects on the climate, the locally CO2-free electric buses with their striking VAG design in carmine red and traffic white offer significant advantages for passengers and residents. Thanks to their quiet handling, the electric buses contribute to a reduction in noise levels in densely populated urban areas.

Passengers also benefit from the low noise level in the interior. In addition, passenger comfort is even further enhanced by eliminating jolting when moving off and braking.

The four-door eCitaro G articulated buses have seven battery packs with a maximum total energy capacity of 686 kWh. This guarantees a range of around 300 kilometres over the entire service life of the battery under average conditions. This means that the buses in Nuremberg cover the majority of the requirements for the daily mileage.

The charging sockets are located on the right and left above the front axle. Charging takes place at the eBus port of VAG Nuremberg on the Schweinau site and opposite the modernised parking depot. The eBus port is equipped with a photovoltaic system and offers sufficient space and charging capacity to charge 39 electric buses simultaneously. The parking depot has space for 170 buses. Every parking space has charging options.

Safety systems have top priority in the new VAG articulated buses

VAG Nuremberg’s 31 new articulated buses offer transport capacity for up to 124 passengers. They are identically equipped with the latest safety and comfort features. All headlights and lamps feature LED technology. The electric articulated buses also feature a rain/light sensor and reversing camera as well as the active emergency braking assistant Preventive Brake Assist 2 with extended pedestrian and cyclist detection. The equipment also includes Sideguard Assist 2, which warns the driver of a risk of collision with pedestrians or cyclists on the driver’s and co-driver’s side, and Frontguard Assist, which warns of obstacles or people directly in front of the vehicle – for example in critical turning situations. Both systems combine to create a complete warning system that warns of obstacles and persons at the sides and in front of the vehicle.

In addition, the new eCitaro G buses feature, among other things, the braking assistant (BA), the intelligent Traffic Sign Assist speed assistant, the TPM tyre pressure monitoring system, the Attention Assist system and the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). Due to the weight of the battery on the roof, the battery-electric articulated buses are equipped with roll-pitch control as standard.

Comfortable interior equipment

Passengers have 37 seats available in the City Star Eco seating variant from Mercedes-Benz. A roof-mounted air conditioning system with CO2 heat pump ensures pleasant temperatures in the interior. High-performance particle filters with an antiviral functional layer protect drivers and passengers from infections. The LED ambient lighting makes the interior bright, friendly and welcoming.

For parking wheelchairs, prams, etc., two special-purpose areas with leaning surfaces and integrated folding seats are provided in the front part, with another area behind the joint of the buses. A manually operated folding ramp at the central door makes it easier for people with limited mobility, senior citizens and parents with prams to get in and out.

Six dual USB charging sockets are installed on the left and right side walls of the front and rear sections to charge mobile devices. Two 29-inch monitors round off the infotainment options in the passenger compartment.

For the safety of the passengers, the interior and entrance doors are monitored by eight mini dome cameras and a monitor in the driver’s workplace.

Like all buses from Daimler Buses, the new eCitaro G buses of VAG Nuremberg also feature the Bus Data Centre as an interface to the digital connectivity services from Omniplus as standard.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck