Lucid opens New Jersey studio, service, and delivery center for area customers

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the opening of its latest Studio and Service Center location in Rutherford, N.J.

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the opening of its latest Studio and Service Center location in Rutherford, N.J. The new facility, built to serve the rapidly expanding customer base in New Jersey marks Lucid’s 43rd permanent location in North America and 58th location globally.

“New Jersey drivers have increasingly embraced the award-winning performance, range, and design of Lucid and we are delighted to open this expansive new studio and service center for our area customers,” said Erwin Raphael, Vice President of Revenue at Lucid. “Our passionate Lucid team members are eager to welcome new and prospective customers and deliver the outstanding experience that our owners have come to expect from Lucid.”

The Studio and Service Center, located at 290 Veterans Boulevard in Rutherford, NJ is ideally situated at the juncture of Highways 17 and 3 and designed to serve the company’s rapidly growing customer base in New Jersey. The new Rutherford location further expands Lucid’s presence in the Tri-State area, in addition to locations in Short Hills in New Jersey, White Plains, Manhattan, Plainview, and Manhasset in New York, and King of Prussia in Pennsylvania.

Studio experience

Every Lucid Studio offers an experience tailored to each customer’s preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in locations that underscore the company’s unique design aesthetic.

SOURCE: Lucid