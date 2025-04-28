Computational optics gains ground as light replaces chrome

Chrome has historically provided vehicles with a bling factor; while its functional purpose was to protect unpainted metal parts from corrosion, it’s shine was a signal of pristine luxury. As the health and environmental risks of the traditional hexavalent chrome plating process became clear, however, automakers began to look for an alternative. Some have found it in a rather surprising source: lighting. In its marketing material for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon, VW refers to “using light as the new chrome.” In this particular case it was used to set off the modern front-end design of the car, but the fundamental strategy is gaining ground and could reshape vehicle design strategies across the industry.

“You may hear the phrase ‘lighting is the new chrome’, which reflects the growing emphasis on interior and exterior lighting as a key element of luxury and design, much like chrome once was,” says Jennifer Aspell, Chief Executive of BrightView Technologies. US-based BrightView is positioning itself at the forefront of this trend with innovative computational optics solutions for interior and exterior lighting designs. As the name suggests, this approach combines the principles of optics with computing. According to Aspell, these solutions help “bridge the gap between technology and aesthetics,” simultaneously tackling performance, efficiency and sustainability challenges.