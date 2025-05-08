Jeep® brand previews next-generation 2026 Grand Cherokee

The next chapter in the story of America's best-selling full-size SUV begins today, as the Jeep® brand releases the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

As part of final validation testing, Jeep engineers are removing camouflage and perfecting the 2026 Grand Cherokee’s powertrain, user-friendly technology, advanced safety features and class-leading all-weather capability.

The most awarded SUV ever, and a cornerstone of the Jeep brand for more than 30 years, the refreshed 2026 Grand Cherokee will continue to be assembled in Detroit, Michigan. Designed to enhance every stage of life’s journey, from young families to empty nesters, the updated Grand Cherokee will be available as a two-row, three-row L and plug-in hybrid 4xe, the latter a top three selling PHEV in America.

Stay tuned for more as the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives later this year.

SOURCE: Stellantis