Toyoda Gosei develops new steering wheel for next-generation steering systems

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a new steering wheel for steer-by-wire steering systems

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a new steering wheel for steer-by-wire steering systems.1 With its advanced design, this steering wheel contributes to comfortable driving and is compatible with new systems that offer a next-generation steering feel. It will first be used on Toyota Motor Corporation’s Lexus RZ battery electric vehicle.2

The newly developed steering wheel adopts a compact, stylish shape similar to that of an airplane yoke. It was made feasible since multiple rotations of the steering wheel, such as when making U-turns or parking, are not needed with steer-by-wire systems that control tire angle via electronic signals. In achieving this new design, Toyoda Gosei adopted the technology it has cultivated in ergonomics-based design for steering wheel structure and grip shape, and in production processes including wrapping the wheel with real or synthetic leather.

1 A steering system that controls the angle of tires through electronic signals, with no direct mechanical link between the steering wheel and tires. U-turns and other maneuvers are possible even with a small steering wheel rotation angle, reducing the burden on the driver for easier and more pleasant operability.

2 Used on the F Sport.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei