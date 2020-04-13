Urban mobility solutions in Brazil hampered by a lack of planning

Authorities have been unable to keep pace with rapid urbanisation in Brazil, creating challenging conditions for public transport and new mobility services. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 13, 2020

Urbanisation in Brazil over the course of the 20th and early 21st century has been nothing short of intimidating. 86% of the country now lives in urban areas, up from 55% in 1970. Yet by and large, public transport infrastructure has lagged behind population growth such that in many cities, services are inadequate….

Close
Close