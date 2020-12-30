Uber hands off self-driving development in search for profitability

Even after the Tempe, Arizona self-driving vehicle crash which killed Elaine Herzberg, Uber remained adamant that autonomous vehicles (AVs) would play an important role in its future success. Speaking a month after the crash in April 2018, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told NBC the company remained “absolutely committed” to AVs. Later, in November 2019, he told reporters on HBO’s Axios that robot drivers could begin on simple routes within the next three to five years….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference