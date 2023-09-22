Tyre monitoring tech could save lives by making EVs safer

In September 2022, the International Energy Agency reported that there were 26 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road globally, a number expected to grow to 350 million by 2030. One key consideration is the more rapid deterioration of EV tyres compared to those fitted on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles—20% faster according to Pirelli in a July 2022 article by Forbes—due mainly to increased torque and weight.
