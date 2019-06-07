Two more years: EU trucking stakeholders assess platooning benefits

European platooning project ENSEMBLE shows no signs of slowing despite Daimler announcement, writes Betti Hunter

   June 7, 2019

Having generated considerable excitement for the best part of a decade as the next big trucking industry transformation, the development of platooning seems to have hit a stumbling block. In the wake of Daimler’s announcement in early 2019 that it sees “no business case for platooning” and intends to focus on developing increasing levels of automation in its vehicles, industry players have begun to question the real-world values of the technology….

Close
Close