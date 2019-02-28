Trucking in Germany – an industry on the verge of radical change?

The truck industry is on the brink of radical change. Increased delivery demand due to a rise in online shopping, rapidly advancing technological developments and a mass exodus of drivers are shaping the future of trucking in new and unexpected ways. Many fleets are preparing for electrification on a large scale as a last-mile delivery solution, and automakers are tackling the logistics of long-haul battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Self-driving truck technology made grand strides in 2018, and, though Level 5 automation is still a distant dream, truck manufacturers are preparing for a reality where a driver is no longer needed in the cab….