Trucking in Germany – an industry on the verge of radical change?

Germany is losing 30,000 truck drivers a year and emissions regulations are tightening. Truck manufacturers and fleets are moving forward with caution into an uncertain future. By Betti Hunter

   February 28, 2019

The truck industry is on the brink of radical change. Increased delivery demand due to a rise in online shopping, rapidly advancing technological developments and a mass exodus of drivers are shaping the future of trucking in new and unexpected ways. Many fleets are preparing for electrification on a large scale as a last-mile delivery solution, and automakers are tackling the logistics of long-haul battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Self-driving truck technology made grand strides in 2018, and, though Level 5 automation is still a distant dream, truck manufacturers are preparing for a reality where a driver is no longer needed in the cab….

