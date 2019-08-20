Truck telematics success requires a unique selling point

Megan Lampinen speaks to ZF subsidiary Openmatics about how it stands out in the increasingly crowded market of connected truck services

   August 20, 2019

The market for commercial vehicle (CV) telematics is booming. Total cost of ownership is king for fleets, where margins are tight and even small savings can make or break a business. According to predictions by KBV Research, the CV telematics industry could be worth US$85.4bn by 2024….

Close
Close