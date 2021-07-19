Traton plays the long game with electric delivery in Brazil

The e-Delivery launch validates Volkswagen Caminhoes e Onibus’ EV capabilities and steers the Brazilian market in new direction. By Megan Lampinen

Brazil’s commercial vehicle market has officially begun its electrification journey with the market launch of the e-Delivery from Volkswagen Caminhoes e Onibus (VWCO). Four years after the first prototype was shown, Traton’s Brazilian division officially handed over the first electric model to beverage delivery company Ambev on 12 July. This debut model marks the first of a batch of 100 e-Deliveries that will enter operation before the end of the year, potentially growing to 1,600 by 2025. The truckmaker also has contracts in place with Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil and JBS, with interest expressed by a total of 58 additional local businesses.

For VWCO this milestone serves as validation of its development capabilities and technological innovation. For Brazil as a whole, it marks a new direction in commercial transport. “When we showed the e-Delivery prototype back in 2017 we knew we were changing the course of the industry,” VWCO President and Chief Executive Roberto Cortes told media at the launch event. “Soon, along with other VW and Traton Group initiatives, we will change the history of world transportation.”

