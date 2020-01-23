VW e-Delivery could kick-start Brazil’s electric CV market

Brazil’s automotive industry has long championed ethanol, but could it emerge as a pioneer in electrification? VW Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) is doing its bit to make that happen, and the Traton Group company has been investing heavily in local R&D and manufacturing to support its vision of an electric future. In December, it announced a Real 110.8m (US$26.5m) infusion to support the production and launch of the new e-Delivery truck….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference