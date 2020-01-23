VW e-Delivery could kick-start Brazil’s electric CV market

Brazil’s automotive industry has long championed ethanol, but could it emerge as a pioneer in electrification? VW Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) is doing its bit to make that happen, and the Traton Group company has been investing heavily in local R&D and manufacturing to support its vision of an electric future. In December, it announced a Real 110.8m (US$26.5m) infusion to support the production and launch of the new e-Delivery truck….