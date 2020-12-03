TomTom eyes potential in ADAS

Through leveraging its satellite-navigation data, TomTom is positioning itself as a crucial player in the ADAS market. By Jack Hunsley

   December 3, 2020

In 2020, developers have had a rain check on high-level autonomy. Though early predictions envisaged Level 4 or even Level 5 vehicles being sold to customers in time for the turn of the decade, both the technical challenge and regulatory hurdles have hindered this timeline. For the time being at least, humans will still be asked to drive themselves….

