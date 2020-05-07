Third parties and truck makers to join forces for the connected experience

A consolidation of the third-party telematics market is inevitable, says Fleet Complete's Sandeep Kar. By Freddie Holmes

   May 7th, 2020

Advances in that catch-all term of ‘connectivity’ have meant that the truck has become a solution, and not simply a product. The supporting hardware was once provided by third-party companies as ‘plug & play’ devices, but embedded solutions are becoming the norm in most developed markets….

Close
Close