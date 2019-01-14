The view from Munich: Level 3 by 2021, says BMW

BMW has long positioned itself as an advocate of autonomous driving, and at the November 2018 LA Auto Show it offered up some specifics on its self-driving vehicle strategy. Its Vision iNEXT SUV, a close-to-production concept, is scheduled for launch in 2021, and with that launch, the automaker wants to offer ‘highly automated’ Level 3 autonomy, in which drivers can take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel. The vehicle’s ‘Ease Mode’ function will, simply put, let the all-electric vehicle drive itself where possible….