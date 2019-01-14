The view from Munich: Level 3 by 2021, says BMW

The German luxury automaker has laid out its ambitions in no uncertain terms, but admits the challenges are enormous. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 14, 2019

BMW has long positioned itself as an advocate of autonomous driving, and at the November 2018 LA Auto Show it offered up some specifics on its self-driving vehicle strategy. Its Vision iNEXT SUV, a close-to-production concept, is scheduled for launch in 2021, and with that launch, the automaker wants to offer ‘highly automated’ Level 3 autonomy, in which drivers can take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel. The vehicle’s ‘Ease Mode’ function will, simply put, let the all-electric vehicle drive itself where possible….

Close
Close