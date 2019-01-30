The TPS mindset – The human side of manufacturing

The Toyota Production System has been an industry leading standard for decades, but it relies as much on technical prowess as on the right employee mindset. By Jack Hunsley

   January 30, 2019

Much has changed since Toyota first began developing the Toyota Production System (TPS) in the 1940s. In many ways, today’s vehicle manufacturing process, and especially the electric, connected and autonomous products it produces would seem like almost alien-like concepts to those working at Toyota 70 years ago. However, while the end result and the methods may have evolved with the times, the impact of the TPS runs much deeper….

Close
Close