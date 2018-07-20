The smart, efficient data centre – the backbone of future mobility

Jack Hunsley talks to data centre operator Verne Global about the automotive industry’s growing need for sustainable data management and storage options

   July 20, 2018

With global projections that 400 million connected cars will be on public roads by 2020, along with 4.5 million SAE Level 4 capable autonomous vehicle sales annually by 2025, according to Navigant Research, the reliance on data in the automotive industry is growing ever more obvious. Nonetheless, the concept of data centre management is relatively new for the automotive industry….

