The road to net zero starts with software developers

Software developers are at the heart of the move towards intelligent, clean mobility. By Boris Bialek

The automotive industry is in the midst of a transformation, heading towards renewable energies, electrification and a more sustainable future. Today, cars are more than just a means to go from point A to B. Each year cars become increasingly sophisticated computers, only on wheels. Sensors for parking, built-in navigation systems, and impressive entertainment systems are making today’s cars spectacles of technology—not just engineering and mechanics.

Beyond an immersive passenger experience, the cars of tomorrow will also play an important role in making mobility more sustainable as a whole. Indeed, the engines of progress in the automotive industry run on the lines of code written by software developers. It’s time to recognise the crucial role that developers will play in making the automotive industry’s ambitions for sustainability a reality.

Going green requires software—lots of it

This shift has never been more evident than in the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). Here, developers are responsible for applications that expertly manage battery life, energy consumption, and charging infrastructure. Their impact doesn’t stop with EVs either. Software developers are also helping to fuel a greener future by embedding intelligence into all vehicles to optimise fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance the driving experience. Predictive and preventive maintenance in conjunction with digital twinning of each vehicle will also allow for better maintained cars at a lower maintenance interval, ensuring better operational efficiency.

Tapping into artificial intelligence and real time data analytics is another important method in reducing a car’s environmental footprint. Sensors and IoT devices can collect and analyse real-time data from millions of connected vehicles, shedding light into driving patterns, fuel consumption, and maintenance patterns. In turn, this data can be turned into actionable insights and recommendations on the ideal speed and the most fuel-efficient routes, and alert the owner when repairs are required which helps extend the lifespan of a vehicle and its parts.

Addressing the skills gap

All this software is underpinned by sophisticated data and AI skills, which are in short supply in this industry. That’s why addressing the shortage of software developers must become top of the agenda. For the second year in a row, finding the right developer talent has remained a key challenge for the automotive sector, which if left unchecked could inhibit the pace of the green transition.

There’s no quick fix for the shortage, but there are steps that can alleviate its impact. Automotive manufacturers must invest in upskilling their existing engineers and nurturing a culture of innovation that encourages lifelong learning. Collaborative programmes with universities and technical institutions can also help by providing a pipeline of fresh talent, and ensuring new engineers are entering the field with skills that match the rapidly evolving needs of the sector.

At the end of the day, the journey toward a greener automotive industry is a collaborative one. As we embrace the era of EVs and sustainable mobility, let’s not forget that software developers are driving us towards this future. Cars are not just a mode of transportation but eco-conscious, intelligent machines that will play an essential part of a cleaner, more environmentally responsible world.

Boris Bialek is Field Chief Technology Officer of Industry Solutions at MongoDB

