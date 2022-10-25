The next major vehicle market battleground will be HMI

Advanced autonomous driving capabilities and automotive’s relationship with the tech sector are making HMI a significant differentiator. By Will Girling

In the past, a customer’s perception of a vehicle was generally shaped by its handling, engine performance and overall design. Indeed, during the uncertain socio-economic conditions of 2022, it seems that relatively mundane factors continue to influence customers—a survey of 8,400 US adults by Statista found that fuel efficiency (56%), safety (55%) and low price (46%) were the top three most important purchase factors.

But how long will this remain the case? Analysis from McKinsey & Co suggests that CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) megatrends in automotive are shifting the focus towards comfort and convenience. At the heart of this change will be a profound emphasis on the in-cabin experience as a differentiating factor between automakers.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here