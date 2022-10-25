The next major vehicle market battleground will be HMI

In the past, a customer’s perception of a vehicle was generally shaped by its handling, engine performance and overall design. Indeed, during the uncertain socio-economic conditions of 2022, it seems that relatively mundane factors continue to influence customers—a survey of 8,400 US adults by Statista found that fuel efficiency (56%), safety (55%) and low price (46%) were the top three most important purchase factors.

But how long will this remain the case? Analysis from McKinsey & Co suggests that CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) megatrends in automotive are shifting the focus towards comfort and convenience. At the heart of this change will be a profound emphasis on the in-cabin experience as a differentiating factor between automakers.