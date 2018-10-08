The impact of the new NAFTA on automotive trade

The renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (“NAFTA”) by the United States, Canada, and Mexico has reached its final stages. Although texts will continue to be tweaked, and implementing legislation has yet to be drafted, the three countries have arrived at an agreement in principle….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference