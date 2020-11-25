The European battery cell ramp-up is underway

Further penetration of electric vehicles (EV) in Europe is hindered in part by battery bottlenecks: those buyers lucky enough to get their hands on an EV can expect to wait longer for delivery than an internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalent, whilst others are consigned to waiting lists before they can even put in an order. This is a natural phenomenon for any new technology, but with governments and societies demanding increasingly rapid transformation on the eve of a climate crisis, solutions are required. Specifically, Europe-based manufacturers need quick and reliable access to more battery cells, and this is already driving considerable ramp-ups….