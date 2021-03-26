Support or crutch: UK policy change highlights EV incentive dilemma

The UK government threw down the gauntlet in November 2020 in opting to bring forward its internal combustion engine (ICE) sales ban from 2040 to 2030. It was a move broadly welcomed by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) with one key caveat: “Success will depend on reassuring consumers that they can afford these new technologies,” said SMMT’s Chief Executive, Mike Hawes, at the time….