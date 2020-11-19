Suppliers eager to start leveraging automotive biometrics

The connected vehicle offers automotive players a unique opportunity. For decades, the only interaction automakers had with their customers once they had left the shop floor was during routine maintenance checks. In a connected vehicle, however, they can potentially interact with these consumers every day

To achieve this, players have already adopted connected products such as bespoke virtual assistants, many of which can be summoned by simply stating the manufacturer’s name, ‘Hey Mercedes’ or ‘Hey BMW’, for instance. Any future connected offerings which can be used to retain this sense of brand identity will be hugely valuable….