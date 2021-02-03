Stricter test criteria could grow active safety in Brazil

The safety of new vehicles has long been a problem in Brazil, with zero-star ratings common even among popular models. Fault is directed not only at automakers for not offering more safety equipment voluntarily, but also the regulatory bodies that many believe have lowered the bar for compliance.

In a world where advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming ever more common and road testing of autonomous vehicles continues, Brazil is still yet to mandate standard fitment of even basic safety technologies such as electronic stability control (ESC). This system helps to prevent skidding and body roll and has been widely available since the mid 1990s, becoming standard on new cars sold in the US in 2012.

The prospects for active safety look quite different in Brazil compared to developed markets, and attentions remain focussed on making zero-star culture a thing of the past.

Double standards

In December, two popular cars …