Stellantis Q2: all brands need to earn their keep

Like Renault, Stellantis does not report profit quarterly, just sales and revenue. For Q2 2024 it reported an 11% drop in consolidated shipments to 1.54 million units and an 11.5% drop in combined shipments (which includes sales by non-consolidated joint ventures) to 1.47 million units

For H1 2024 the company reported a 10.3% drop in consolidated shipments to 2.87 million units and an 11.9% fall in combined shipments to 2.93 million units. Revenue fell by 13.6% to €85bn, mainly due to the lower volume, weaker mix and adverse currency movements, marginally offset by a small improvement in net pricing. Shipments were sharply lower in North America with an 18.1% drop to 838,000 units. There were smaller declines in other regions.