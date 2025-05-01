Paccar: 150th TRP Store opened in Jutland, Denmark

Paccar Parts continuously strengthening its network across Europe

With the opening of the 150th TRP Store at universal workshop Thybo Biler in Holstebro, Denmark, Paccar Parts has further strengthened its presence across Europe. TRP is Paccar Parts’ private label for aftermarket parts for all makes of trucks, trailers, and buses.

Launched in the early 1990s with just a modest selection of spare parts, the TRP retail network now offers over 80,000 universal parts in 46 countries worldwide. This allows transport operators to obtain all necessary parts for their entire fleet at one single location. TRP also offers maintenance and customized repairs tailored to vehicles and fleets of all brands.

TRP Thybo Biler

Thybo Biler operates two independent truck workshops in Holstebro and Thisted in north-west Denmark. The new TRP Store in Holstebro is strategically located alongside the main North-South road in Denmark. “We are thrilled to extend our services to our customers by joining forces with TRP“, said Henning Mikkelsen, owner of Thybo Biler. “TRP helps us to expands our offering with high-quality parts and exceptional service, supporting our ambition to grow further.”

Commitment to customer

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of the 150th TRP Store in partnership with Thybo Biler”, said Dick Leek, General Manager Paccar Parts Europe. “This milestone underscores our commitment to providing high-quality service and products to our customers via a constantly growing network of service focussed TRP Stores.”

SOURCE: DAF