Ads-Tec Energy secures up to $50 million of gross proceeds to accelerate international expansion and recurring revenue growth

Secured aggregate gross proceeds of up to $50 million from leading institutional investors, consisting of $50 million senior secured convertible note due 2028 to be provided in two tranches of $15 million and $35 million

Ads-Tec Energy, a global leader in battery-based energy storage and ultra-fast EV charging solutions, today announced it has secured up to $50 million in growth capital from well-recognized institutional investors. The proceeds from the offering will be disbursed in two tranches – $15 million in immediate proceeds available to the company and $35 million to become available upon the setup of a controlled account – and will fuel the company’s strategic expansion across Europe and North America. The transaction was fully subscribed, and the subscription period has concluded. The offering is expected to close on May 1, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“We believe this funding is a strong validation of our long-term vision,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of Ads-Tec Energy. “We expect to deploy these proceeds in a manner that will allows us to take a significant step forward in transforming our business into a vertically integrated, full-service provider. Not only expanding our physical footprint—but building a sustainable, recurring revenue model with long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Ads-Tec Energy has established itself as a provider of high-performance, decentralized, battery-based platform solutions tailored for B2B customers. Its offerings span hardware, proprietary software, service-level agreements (SLAs), and smart features—all developed and manufactured in-house. These SLAs are intended to ensure uninterrupted infrastructure performance over decades, providing reliability for customers and consistent revenue streams for the company.

With the new capital, Ads-Tec Energy plans to evolve its business model to include full project delivery—covering financing, installation, commissioning, and long-term operation of charging assets, energy optimization and trading software, and digital advertising platforms. This 360-degree solution is being deployed across exclusive locations such as supermarkets, convenience stores, DIY retailers, and gas stations.

“Until now, ADS-TEC focused on supplying our proprietary ultra-fast charging technology to B2B customers like oil and gas companies, retail chains, and fleet operators,” said Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO of Ads-Tec Energy. “Our expanded model introduces an opportunity to achieve a robust, multi-year recurring revenue structure that enhances visibility, predictability, and overall financial strength. We already have multiple international projects in motion.”

Among those projects is a pipeline of more than 300 sites in Germany where ADS-TEC is expected to have exclusive deployment rights for its ChargePost platform. Revenue from these sites is expected to ramp up beginning in late 2025 and into early 2026. Monetization is expected to stem from energy trading, super-fast charging, and advertising, all managed directly by ADS-TEC.

SOURCE: Ads-Tec Energy