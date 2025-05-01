Five Audi models make updated list of suggested vehicles for teens from IIHS and Consumer Reports

Audi Q4 e-tron, A3, A6, Q3, and Q5 make updated list of used vehicles intended to help families prioritize vehicle safety while on a budget

Five Audi models have earned spots on an updated list of suggested vehicles for teens from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR), including the Audi Q4 e-tron, A3, A6, Q3 and Q5. The annual list of teen vehicles, which CR and IIHS has produced jointly since 2020, is intended to help families prioritize safety while maintaining a budget. The recommended vehicles are selected using a host of criteria including standard safety-enhancing features, IIHS crash-testing scores, braking and handling performance, ease of operability, and Kelly Blue Book estimated starting prices.

All of the recommended vehicles have earned “Good” ratings in five IIHS tests: original moderate overlap front, original side, driver-side small overlap front, roof strength and head restraints. Models in the top tier of used vehicles, designated as Best Choices, come with headlights that earn a good or acceptable rating from IIHS across all trim levels, along with standard automatic emergency braking (AEB) that performs well in IIHS track tests. They also have average or better scores from CR for braking and for emergency and routine handling (scoring at least 3 out of 5) and CR usability scores for controls and displays of at least 2 out of 5.

The Audi vehicles making the updated list include:

Best Choices – starting under $20,000

MIDSIZE SUVS: Audi Q4 e-tron (2022 or newer)

Good Choices – starting at $10,000 or less

MIDSIZE CARS: Audi A3 (2015 or newer)

LARGE CARS: Audi A6 (2016 or newer; only vehicles built after January 2015)

SMALL SUVS: Audi Q3 (2015 or newer)

MIDSIZE SUVS: Audi Q5 (2015 or newer; only vehicles built after January 2015)

For more details about the extensive set of selection criteria, see the joint IIHS and Consumer Reports release, here.

SOURCE: Audi