Smart trucks shift connectivity providers to service providers

Players like AT&T and Vodafone are actively positioning as major contributors to the evolution of the connected truck. By Megan Lampinen

   August 22, 2019

A fleet that can guarantee safe, on-time delivery, whatever the cargo, will gain the confidence of its customers. And in today’s highly competitive freight market, that means harnessing digital technology for greater visibility and control. Fleet operators are increasingly looking to digital solutions that help them communicate with the drivers, plan routes, scheduled maintenance and respond to changing market demand….

Close
Close