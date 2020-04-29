Silicon Valley start-up promises fundamental change in ADAS economics

Phantom AI's CEO cut his teeth on Tesla's Autopilot, but is now putting his own stamp on advanced driving assistance. By Megan Lampinen

   April 29th, 2020

While the industry pours massive sums of money into autonomous vehicles (AVs), there are still significant benefits to be gleaned from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and SAE Level 2, 2+ and 3 features. More than 1.3 million deaths result from traffic incidents every year, and many of these can be prevented with ADAS features. A big obstacle, according to some players, is the lack of options in some of the specialised supporting technology….

