Seemingly simple ideas could greatly improve LA buses

Back in November 2016, a video of Thanksgiving traffic moving in and around Los Angeles went viral. It was nothing short of bewitching: a sea of headlights and red rear-lights stretching in parallel to the horizon, an image that would not have looked out of place in a sci-fi blockbuster. Recent studies confirm what Angelenos have known for a long time: in February 2018, for example, transportation analytics firm INRIX concluded the city of Los Angeles has the worst traffic congestion in the world, with the average commuter spending 102 hours a year contending with peak-hours congestion, beating Moscow to the top spot….