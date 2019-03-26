Seemingly simple ideas could greatly improve LA buses

Readily available solutions exist that Los Angeles could deploy today to improve public transport and reduce car usage, but the issue is thorny, and deeply political. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 26, 2019

Back in November 2016, a video of Thanksgiving traffic moving in and around Los Angeles went viral. It was nothing short of bewitching: a sea of headlights and red rear-lights stretching in parallel to the horizon, an image that would not have looked out of place in a sci-fi blockbuster. Recent studies confirm what Angelenos have known for a long time: in February 2018, for example, transportation analytics firm INRIX concluded the city of Los Angeles has the worst traffic congestion in the world, with the average commuter spending 102 hours a year contending with peak-hours congestion, beating Moscow to the top spot….

Close
Close