Safety goes proactive with new crash test consortium

The Autonomous Vehicle Occupant Safety (AVOS) Consortium is developing new crash test standards for AVs, writes Megan Lampinen

   May 3, 2019

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) promise to introduce some significant design changes which could impact safety performance in a collision. For instance, reclining seats and roundtable seating positions could make occupants more susceptible to injury. The key is to develop specific crash testing procedures to address the sort of impact scenarios likely in an autonomous future….

Close
Close