Safety goes proactive with new crash test consortium

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) promise to introduce some significant design changes which could impact safety performance in a collision. For instance, reclining seats and roundtable seating positions could make occupants more susceptible to injury. The key is to develop specific crash testing procedures to address the sort of impact scenarios likely in an autonomous future….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference