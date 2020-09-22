Russia’s truck market holds strong, eyes future growth post-COVID

With a population of around 145 million people and a reliance on road freight, Russia offers huge potential as a new truck market. But this is nothing new, and many will be wondering: when will the country truly emerge as a powerhouse for new truck volumes?

As foreign and domestic manufacturers navigate the disruption of COVID-19 and yet another oil crisis, finding an answer to that question may be more challenging than ever.

Strong fundamentals

Alongside rail, road freight is a key means of transporting goods both across Russia and to surrounding regions such…