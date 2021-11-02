Russia plants the seeds for future commercial AV mobility services

Plenty of nations see an opportunity to disrupt the automotive status quo through future mobility megatrends. One such nation is Russia and its stakeholders have set a particular focus on introducing commercialised autonomous vehicles (AVs) to its city streets ahead of rival nations.

Regulation

This is not a sudden change in tune. In 2020, Artem Fokin, Head of Business Development at tech giant turned autonomy developer Yandex, spoke positively on the company’s deployment progress.