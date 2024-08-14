Running a mega-company challenges even Carlos Tavares

Stellantis may have to make some tough decisions soon on some parts of its sprawling business in Europe. By Ian Henry

GM and Ford once stood at the top of the automotive league tables. Volkswagen and Toyota are currently up at the summit, but both have had problems with emissions, recalls, management scandals and more in the recent past. Staying on top is unlikely to be permanent even for these behemoths, especially with the rapid rise of the Chinese OEMs. But Carlos Tavares at Stellantis is going to try to get his company higher up in the rankings if he can. If he succeeds in making a long-term success of his diverse collection of brands and reaches the top, then it will be a remarkable feat.

