Rivian targets first-ever profits by the end of 2024

Retooling its Illinois EV plant alongside a shift in market headwinds could help the automaker make a profit for the first time. By Stewart Burnett

Despite another rocky earnings report, Rivian could be inching towards profitability. In Q2 2024, the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) maker reported a net loss of US$1.46bn, up from US$1.2bn in the same quarter a year prior. This should come as no surprise to investors: Rivian has never turned a quarterly profit since it was founded in 2009. Instead, the automaker has been buoyed by external investors with expectations of a brighter future. Most recently, Volkswagen Group announced it would inject US$5bn over the next three years, beginning in June 2024.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here