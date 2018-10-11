Ride-sourcing, Tokyo style: adoption, not disruption

With the Olympics on the way, the Tokyo ride-hailing industry is experiencing mass innovations, whilst the threat of Uber looms. By Josh Wickham

   October 11, 2018

Tokyo is one of the world’s largest single cab markets, making it an attractive prospect for ride-sourcing companies. But due to Japanese policies which restrict the unprofessional provision of services, firms such as Uber have been unable to implement their standard business model, forcing them to develop other strategies for tackling the Japanese market….

Close
Close