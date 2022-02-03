Renault aims to Mobilize new mobility in Brazil

Renault’s Mobilize is poised to shake up Brazil’s mobility ecosystem. The fourth brand within Renault Group, Mobilize is all about services linked to mobility, energy and data, including offerings around shared mobility and electrification. It’s not about replacing private cars but rather maximising vehicle usage with more sustainable and accessible mobility journeys. But Mobilize was born and cut its teeth in Europe—how will it play out on the Brazilian market?

“From the point of view of electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity and autonomous driving, Brazil is at least ten years behind Europe,” says Ricardo Gondo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault do Brasil. “While we also lag on car-sharing, we are on a better level with that one.”