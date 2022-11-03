Remaining in Russia: who’s still operating?

Ukraine currently supplies more than 70% of the world's neon gas, while Russia is the largest palladium producer and the third-largest nickel supplier, according to analysts Frost and Sullivan. Further disruptions in these raw materials' already strained supply chains will affect the supply and production of semiconductor chips, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and catalytic converters. Consequently, production delays, longer wait times, and even higher vehicle prices are considered likely. In the case of EVs, increased costs could dampen sales and uptake levels.

However, the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which began on 24 February 2022, has resulted in a divisive reaction within the global automotive industry. Geopolitics caused many companies to reconfigure operations accordingly. While many automakers and suppliers have completely withdrawn from Russia, others remain to varying degrees.

As such, Ukrainian IT company YouControl has compiled open data exclusively for Automotive World on how the automotive sector has responded to the conflict. It has also launched an international tool for checking links between legal entities and individuals with Russian and Belarusian assets.